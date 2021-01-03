Brand New Tube
Angel Realm
Angel Realm 03 Jan 2021
Professor Dolores Cahill: Why People Will Start Dying A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination

10,859 Views

In Explosive Topics

Credit, Appreciation & Massive Respect to the AMAZING Professor Dolores Cahill
Dec 20

Brown Daddy
Brown Daddy 8 days ago

⁣Prof. Dr Dolores Cahill is a world-wide renowned expert in high-throughput proteomics technology development and automation, high content protein arrays and their biomedical applications, including in biomarker discovery and diagnostics with o⁣ver 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, automation, proteomics technology development & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalised medicine <------- Please add this to the video description so it appears when shared on other platforms.

TheWarOnYou
TheWarOnYou 15 days ago

"Fact checking " will as always consist of "This is isn't true" "Right, it's been fact checked"

TheWarOnYou
TheWarOnYou 15 days ago

This is the key point, vaccine deaths must not be blamed on a new strain or new virus and used to push vaccines all the more. As long as that is done, let those with blind faith in the state die, they are a danger to the rest of us

Loneranger47
Loneranger47 20 days ago

Why this woman continues to talk "viruses" that DO NOT EXIST is anyones guess, red flags do go up.

   3    4
wewillwin2031
wewillwin2031 13 days ago

Very true

