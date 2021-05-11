ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. “TRUTH OVER FEAR” SUMMIT - FAUCI, CDC, BIG PHARMA, CORRUPTION
175
1
6,893 Views
Credit, Appreciation & Huge Respect to Robert F Kennedy Jnr (💙)
10/5/21
They are infecting the antibiotic resistant biofilm from Petroleum byproduct polypropylene pp05 medical implants... Petroleum byproduct in your foods, medicines... Once infected it propagates. They tried to kill me in 2018.im Ex Healthcare Whistle-blower. I'm now targeted.
tony frankenstein is jesuit trained no one with that background should be in a position of power, these unelected ghouls should be dragged into the light and be exposed for what they are, creatures of the swamp souless minions of the rockefellas and there ilk
God bless Robert , God protect the bairns
thank you for carring. please everyone see this video and inform....family and friends
Hi Robert, why can we not all get together as one to fight the cabal?